Showtime to team with Alex Gibney and Lawrence Wright for documentary feature 'House of Saud'

With relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia under increased scrutiny since the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Showtime announced on Monday plans for a new documentary feature that promises an in-depth look at the ties between the two nations.
Directed by Alex Gibney in collaboration with author Lawrence Wright, “House of Saud” opens with the October death of Khashoggi and explores the decades of U.S.-Saudi Arabia interactions leading up to that point. It also looks at recent reports of interactions between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump.
The feature marks the third collaboration between Gibney and Wright, who also worked together on the Emmy-nominated Hulu series “The Looming Tower” and the three-time Emmy-winning HBO documentary feature “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.”
A staff writer with the New Yorker, Wright won the Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for his book “The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11,” and Gibney has received multiple honors for his work, including an Academy Award in 2008 for his feature “Taxi to the Dark Side.”
A premiere date for “House of Saud” has not yet been announced.