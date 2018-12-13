‘Sorry for Your Loss’ and ‘Five Points’ among Facebook shows getting second seasons

Facebook is continuing its push for more original video.
The social media company announced Thursday that it has renewed four of its shows for second seasons: “Sorry for Your Loss,” “Five Points,” “Sacred Lies” and “Huda Boss.”
“Sorry for Your Loss” is a drama series that stars Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh, a woman whose struggles to cope with the recent loss of her husband leads her to move in with her mother and sister (the latter of whom is played by Kelly Marie Tran).
“Seeing our audience embrace and champion 'Sorry for Your Loss' and reading the comments and posts from people who feel seen and understood watching our show, has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” said the show’s creator and executive producer, Kit Steinkellner, in a statement.
Olsen was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for her “Sorry for Your Loss” role earlier this month.
Boasting Kerry Washington as one of its executive producers, “Five Points” is a teen drama that tells the story of five high school students experiencing a life-changing event through their different perspectives.
Also a scripted drama series, “Sacred Lies” follows a teenage girl who is missing both of her hands and has escaped a cult. She ends up in juvenile detention and is suspected of knowing who killed her former cult’s leader.
“Huda Boss” is a reality series that follows makeup artist and beauty blogger Huda Kattan.
According to data shared by Facebook, more than 400 million people spend at least one minute on Facebook Watch every month. But that number is just a fraction of the social networking site’s 2.2 billion monthly active users.