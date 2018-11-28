Appreciation: ‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg, from Bikini Bottom to the world

There is the fresh look of the show — the Polynesian patterns and aloha shirt palette. The mainstream has had an on-again, off-again romance with Tiki culture over the years, but it had not made its way, in any sustained way, into a cartoon series. And there are sudden visual shifts, with inserted painterly or photographic effects — sometimes even a bit of live action dropped in. Characters can turn grotesque — with bloodshot eyes and elaborate skin folds that recall the work of comics artist Basil Wolverton, or Rat Fink creator Ed Roth — before snapping back again. (The show takes some malicious delight in portraying the ravages of age: "I'm so old," one passing character says, "I've got hairs growing out of the wrinkles on my liver spots.") At its best, it's just a step away from getting deep, or dark.