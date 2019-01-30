Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ series adaptation picked up by CBS All Access

Stephen King’s “The Stand” is returning to TV, courtesy of the CBS All Access streaming service.
The network confirmed the series order at the Winter Television Critics Assn. presentation in Pasadena, where CBS and its streaming counterpart are previewing some of its upcoming offerings for 2019. The limited series will be written and executive produced by Josh Boone (“The Fault in Our Stars”) and Ben Cavell (“SEAL Team”) with Boone also set to direct.
“I’m excited and so very pleased that ‘The Stand’ is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” said Stephen King in a statement released by the streaming platform. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling.”
“I read ‘The Stand’ under my bed when I was 12, and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery,” said Boone in the same statement. “Incensed, I stole my Dad’s FedEx account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work. Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine, and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from god himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan.”
First published by Stephen King in 1978, “The Stand” is a post-apocalyptic story about a battle between good and evil. It was previously adapted by King himself as a four-part miniseries that aired in 1994 on ABC.
This marks the latest collaboration between King and CBS, which was home to the series adaptation of his book, “Under the Dome,” which ran three seasons. “Mr. Mercedes,” based on King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, is headed into its third season on AT&T Audience Network.
The latest adaptation of “The Stand” joins a CBS All Access lineup that includes “The Good Fight,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and the upcoming revival of “The Twilight Zone,” which will be executive produced by Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) and is scheduled to debut on the service April 1. A date for “The Stand” has yet to be announced.