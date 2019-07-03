Review: ‘Stranger Things 3’ finds new horrors at ... the mall. Aiee!

Figuring out how the opposite sex operates is more mysterious than the Upside Down. Characters in relationships — Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton); El and Mike; Lucas and Sam — argue, break up, make up and argue some more. Dustin pines for love. Will is still playing Dungeons and Dragons. Each of them represents an awkward and sometimes painful step into whatever comes next: dating, college, the scary world beyond adolescence.