Southern California fires hit close to home for the upcoming TruTV comedy 'Tacoma FD'

While Heffernan and Lemme are quick to laugh off any real-world equivalence that “fighting” controlled propane flame bars may have with actual firefighting (Lemme points out the pad he kept under his knee while kneeling before the fire in his scene), the show’s superficial resemblance to the real thing has caused a bit of confusion around town. Between takes, cast members Eugene Cordero and Hassie Harrison recalled with some embarrassment waving as some people cheered on their Tacoma-branded truck as they passed, looking as if they could be headed toward the real fires. It wasn’t the first time such a mistake was made.