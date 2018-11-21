Thanksgiving TV highlights: What marathons, movies, specials and sports to watch

‘Planet Earth’ and more BBC America devotes the day to its stunning nature series “Planet Earth” from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., then premieres two new documentaries. In “Chimp Sanctuary,” Sue Perkins visits a group of newly retired female chimpanzees at Louisiana’s Chimp Haven, 9 p.m. Then, at 10, “Chimps of the Lost Gorge” documents the story of a dwindling family of chimps in Uganda that face extinction.