Review: The military procedural ‘The Code’ is like ‘JAG’ but in the Marines with a pleasing hint of ‘The Good Wife’

If it almost always feels like a television show, an artificial world in which things happen for dramatic impact rather than verisimilitude, if it is a hair too emphatic both in its celebration and critique of the military — or at least of certain persons within it — it is consistently diverting and sometimes educational. And its characters, and the actors who play them, even when you can make out the clockwork animating their actions, are easy to like, and even care about, as something approximating people.