‘The Hills’ helped invent the social media influencer. Now what?

“But what I think was somewhat different with ‘The Hills,’ and reality TV more broadly, is it had this projection of authenticity that many of us assumed was manufactured, but it still was presented to us as though it was real,” says Duffy, whose research looks at the intersection of media, culture and technology. “The show purports to give us a glimpse of the castmates’ real lives, just as influencers seem to show us glimpses into their daily routines and their lifestyles.”