Review: ‘The Society’ — teen utopia or scary place? — is ‘Lost’ without grown-ups

Perhaps to head off your logical objections, creator Christopher Keyser — whose "Party of Five" was also a story of children without parents — puts them as questions in the mouth of his characters. They will ask, as you well might, why the lights are still on and why they still have cell service, though only among themselves. (That they can reach their parents' answering machines but not their parents seems a bit of a flub, scientifically, unless it’s just a magic thing.) One or another will wonder whether they have been kidnapped or rescued, are in Heaven, Hell, a parallel universe, a dream, "an elaborate … game," another planet, an altered Earth, the Matrix or Narnia. Any other suggestions?