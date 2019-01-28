Tom Brokaw apologizes, and then some more, for inflammatory remarks about Latinos

But by April of last year, the good Brokaw was deemed bad when he was accused by a former colleague of sexual harassment. He became that hour’s symbol of systemic sexism and/or martyrdom for all the men who were being unfairly flattened under the wheels of an indiscriminate #MeToo movement. Then he was defended by more than a 100 women, including Andrea Mitchell and Rachel Maddow, and he was good again, at least for an additional eight months or so.