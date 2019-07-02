Review: Was Upright Citizens Brigade's 55-hour improv marathon funny? Yes, and ...

Most of the early-hour sets ran 10 minutes — the least of them had the advantage of not overstaying their welcome. Each that I saw pushed a concept: In “FitBit Show” the performers, to get their steps in, were constantly in motion; it was notable, as one might guess, for its energy than its subtlety. “Classic Space Work With Classical Music” was all pantomime, sometimes hard to read but not uninteresting. “Hosts Takes! Does the Rant for 10 Minute” (“No scenes, no debates, just opinions”) was a sort of round-robin stand-up performance, in which Rachel Van Nes took the most intriguing contrary angles; “All Press Conferences” took the form of, yes, a press conference, with most of the cast seated in the audience, throwing out questions.