On set with Ellen Page and the 'Umbrella Academy' cast, Netflix's next play in TV's superhero wars

The kids, called The Umbrella Academy, achieve global fame. But we all know what happens to child stars. As the show opens, the estranged sibling-mercenaries are all uniquely messed up adults, reuniting on the occasion of the old man’s death. Those supernatural abilities mock their misery and poor social skills. Number 4/Klaus (Robert Sheehan) can talk to the dead, which has left him a reprobate and drug addict. Number 1/Luther (Tom Hopper) has Herculean strength but is also marooned on the moon, where he can hide the fact that his head pokes comically out of a body the size of a simian on PEDs.