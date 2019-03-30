‘Veep’ returns for its final season to a changed political landscape

“The support and the tender kindness that I received from all of my friends at ‘Veep’ during this crazy cancer adventure was a tonic for me,” adds Louis-Dreyfus, “because it was a reminder of the light that was at the end of the incredibly dark tunnel that I was walking through. Coming back to it was a miracle of sorts. I had a newfound appreciation and really, devotion, to this thing called ‘Veep.’ I am freaking over the moon with gratitude for all of these people.”