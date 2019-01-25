Review: Why this TV critic loves ‘Wayne,’ a teen road series on YouTube Premium

That Wayne is a true hero and not an antihero, in spite of a tendency to solve things with his fists, or whatever heavy object may come to hand, is quickly evident, and regularly underscored. (“Wayne” does not want you to be confused about Wayne.) And where in many films or television shows, innocence such as Wayne’s would be his undoing, Simmons is not interested in making him a martyr — that would not only be a terrible cliché, it would violate the tenuously optimistic tenor of the show. It’s not an optimism that will pay off any time soon — Wayne will suffer more often than not, and this is not a limited series, but a potentially ongoing one. But when he’s happy, if just for an instant, the show lights up around him.