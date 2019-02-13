Review: Will Jordan Peele’s ‘Weird City’ make you sign up for YouTube Premium? Maybe

The opening episode, in which a supposedly infallible dating service improbably (yet happily) connects two heterosexual men of far different generations (O'Brien and O'Neill), opposes for the zillionth time individual desire against the will of the corporate city-state; the closing episode plays with metafictional ideas that go back to “Tristram Shandy” and Ionesco, and forward through more than one “Twilight Zone” episode, that “Saturday Night Live” sketch where “Star Trek” is canceled out from under the characters and the "Bandersnatch" episode of “Black Mirror,” which might be described as a less funny version of "Weird City," and therefore (to my mind), a less good one. The work of Spike Jonze, Charlie Kaufman and Michel Gondry may reasonably spring to mind.