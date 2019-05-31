Review: Ava DuVernay's ‘When They See Us’ gets to the human heart of the Central Park Five

If this bit of history has faded from your memory, or never made it that far — and one suspects DuVernay has made this film specifically to remedy either possibility — it involved the arrest and wrongful conviction of five black and Latino Harlem juveniles, for the 1989 rape and beating of a white female jogger, Trisha Meili, in New York’s Central Park. Occurring the same night that a large group of teenagers ran through another part of the park, some committing random acts of violence — they would be characterized as a "wolf pack" — it was a literal tabloid sensation in a crime-ridden city. That tone infected mainstream coverage, as well, and in many minds, the case was settled almost as soon as it started. Within two weeks, Donald Trump, characterized here as a "real estate hustler," took out full-page ads in four newspapers, calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty in New York. Those were not different times.