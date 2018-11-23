White House Correspondents' Dinner takes comedy off the menu

“No one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald,” joked Obama, who’d recently produced his long-form birth certificate to settle things for good. “That’s because he can finally get back to the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac? … We all know about your credentials and breadth of experience,” he said, referencing “Celebrity Apprentice.” In making executive decisions on the show, “you didn’t blame Lil Jon or Meatloaf — you fired Gary Busey. And these are the kinds of decisions that would keep me up at night.”