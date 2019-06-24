Review: HBO’s ‘Years and Years’ finds entertaining family drama in the dystopian near-future

Davies is 56, and "Years and Years" is clearly the work of someone who has been around long enough to know what’s being lost, who has seen those darn kids texting on his lawn, leaving their scooters everywhere — regarding them not with anger but sad compassion. (“We were lucky for a bit, born in the ’80s,” says Stephen. “We had, like, for the first 30 years of our lives, we had a nice time… Turns out, we were born in a pause.”) “Years and Years” grows out of Brexit and Trump, global warming, populist nationalism, resurgent conservatism, the soullessness of technology, the rise of robots, the fragility of the democratic dream, the frailty of the banking system, the cruelty of deportation. If none of that sounds like trouble to you, you are liable to find large tracts of "Years and Years" to be mere complaining — and you would be wrong.