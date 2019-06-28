The moderators couldn’t control the Democratic debates — and no one wanted them to

Holt initially described the pack as “spirited,” but the esteemed anchor looked visibly unsettled at the way things were going, gulping as he tried to ask a fairly unremarkable question about China’s influence. Between the news team’s repeated pleas of “you’ll get your chance,” Guthrie forgot how Biden voted in a show of hands on the question of healthcare for the undocumented, and had to apologize when she asked him to defend the position. And after Diaz-Balart failed, twice, to make sense out of entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s complex equation for keeping the middle class afloat, his glasses slid down his nose like a white flag of surrender.