LA Times Today: California says the beaver can be superhero in fighting climate change

Beavers were once considered pests, but the furry engineers could be the key to fighting drought and climate change in the west.



The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is turning to beavers to create fire and drought-resistant ecosystems through its new beaver restoration unit.



Staff writer Nathan Solis joined L.A. Times Today to talk about why, when it comes to climate change, states are leaving it to beavers.