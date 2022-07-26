LA Times Today: Extreme heat, drought will permanently scar California and its social fabric

California is seeing its driest period in more than a thousand years.



As the region heats up, dryness could permanently scar our landscape and pose threats to wildlife.



L.A. Times staff writer Hayley Smith wrote about how climate change is driving this troubling trend.