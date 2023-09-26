LA Times Today: Global warming is making big(ger) waves off the California coast, scientists say
The severe storms that battered California this winter and brought huge waves crashing down at our beaches could be the new normal. According to a recently published study, climate change is causing intense weather and increasing the size of waves along our coastline.
While surfers may be celebrating, L.A. Times science reporter Corinne Purtill explained it’s a big concern for coastal communities.
