LA Times Today: Lake Tahoe has higher concentration of microplastics than ocean trash heap

A recent study revealed that the pristine waters of Lake Tahoe hide a dirty secret: the lake contains more harmful microplastics than ocean garbage patches.



Divers with Clean Up The Lake are taking action to preserve Lake Tahoe for generations to come, by removing plastics, litter, and invasive species.



Clean Up The Lake founder Colin West told Lisa McRee about their new Environmental Dive Center.