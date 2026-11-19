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California’s first project designed to collect carbon dioxide from industrial activities and send it underground where it cannot warm the Earth will continue operating — for the time being.

A Kern County Superior Court judge is weighing whether to force the state’s largest oil producer to shut it down.

Earlier this year, California Resources Corp. began capturing carbon emissions from its Elk Hills oil and gas field and injecting them a mile below ground into depleted oil reservoirs via a pipeline. The controversial approach, known as carbon capture and storage, is designed to reduce greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere to combat global warming.

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Carbon TerraVault I, about 25 miles west of downtown Bakersfield, planned to capture roughly 48 million metric tons of CO2 over 26 years, compressing it into a liquid-like state and injecting it underground.

But Judge Marcos Camacho recently found CRC and Kern County didn’t thoroughly review the project’s environmental effects, violating the California law that requires public agencies to identify, disclose and reduce environmental impacts before approving projects.

Camacho ruled Monday that CRC must stop injecting CO2 underground until it completes an adequate environmental review. But two days later he gave CRC and Kern County more time to file objections, and allowed the site to continue operating in the meantime.

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The legal skirmish came in a case where a coalition of environmental groups sued Kern County and CRC, alleging they failed to account for pollution from accompanying industrial plants that would feed their carbon dioxide to the operation.

“I would hope that this court’s opinion sends a message to both the company and [government] agencies that they need to be as thorough and complete as possible,” said Victoria Bogdan Tejada, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

CRC Chief Executive Francisco Leon said the site is on pace to safely store about 100,000 metric tons underground annually. He warned this lawsuit could lead to more greenhouse gas pollution.

“The actions of these activists come at the cost of real solutions that reduce emissions, strengthen communities and advance climate progress Californians want,” Leon said. “The irony is that litigation brought in the name of environmental protection could ultimately result in higher emissions,” he added.

Kern County officials, who led the environmental review, said they are evaluating their next steps after the initial judicial ruling.

“We are disappointed in the decision given the extensive amount of environmental review, mitigation and careful consideration that was applied to this project,” said Craig Murphy, director of the Kern County planning and natural resources department.

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California is officially counting on carbon storage to avoid greenhouse gases from the heaviest polluters. The state’s climate road map proposes 18.5 million metric tons, or nearly 11% of all necessary emissions reductions, come from carbon storage by 2030 — scaling up to 98.5 million metric tons, or nearly 23% of total reductions, by 2045. California laws requires the state to reduce emissions 40% by 2030 and reduce or offset all its carbon emissions by 2045.

Companies have applied for permits for over a dozen carbon storage projects in California, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The majority are applications by CRC.

But so far, CTV I is the only project online.

The applications for carbon capture took off after Congress approved generous tax credits based on how many tons of carbon dioxide a company stores — around $85 per ton. Not that much CO2 comes from oil and gas processing at Elk Hills.

So the company’s larger picture was to build a regional “carbon hub” of power plants, hydrogen production, cement plants, steel plants, oil field gas streams and alternative fuels, among other potential sources. Kern County approved eight industrial sectors as carbon suppliers for CTV I.

Some environmental groups and San Joaquin Valley residents fear concentrated industrial activity in one of the nation’s most polluted air basins. The soot and smog-forming emissions these facilities give off would not be captured.

The environmental review, Judge Camacho said, was required to analyze foreseeable environmental impacts of procuring CO2 from all of those specific industrial activities.

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The environmental review also assumed 95% of the carbon dioxide from the Elk Hills gas would be captured. But a county report issued right before project approval gave a capture rate of 80% to 90%. The county failed to reconcile this gap, which represents millions of tons of emissions, the judge noted.

Next year, California will release its latest five-year climate plan. Bogdan Tejada said the ruling provides California officials an opportunity to rethink how carbon storage projects should be deployed across the state.

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In other air quality news

A towering geyser of landfill gases and trash erupted from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley this week after workers struck a pocket of methane while drilling. Six people were injured, including four taken to the hospital, according to fire officials. My colleagues Grace Toohey and Iris Kwok and I reported on the latest harmful release from the 639-acre landfill, where garbage has been smoldering for the last four years.

My colleague Blanca Begert reported that even the Los Angeles County city of Vernon, which is known as extremely business-friendly, may be tiring of new data centers. The centers need to be up and running all the time, so they often include large diesel generators for backup. Diesel exhaust is a health hazard. Vernon is the only place in the county where new data centers are going in now. The Los Angeles Unified School District is concerned about a new center right next to the only school in Vernon.

And the largest data centers in the country are emitting as much air pollution as some countries, a new report says. The emissions estimate is two to three times what previous studies had shown, according to Associated Press climate reporters Seth Borenstein and Jennifer McDermott . At this year’s climate summit in Turkey, negotiators sought pledges of clean energy to power data centers. Some countries are laying plans to make use of the massive heat given off by all those servers to heat homes.

In other climate and environment news

As they do each year at international climate talks, countries that are already hard-hit by climate change told global negotiators that action is urgently needed to bend the forecast arc of the disaster, the Associated Press reports. The money for that urgent action is available, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said, signaling the current level of profit by oil and gas companies as “unjustifiable.” He called for a windfall profits tax on energy companies.

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California always sends a delegation to the international climate talks, and governors often attend, going back to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was hailed as a climate hero in 2009. Gov. Gavin Newsom went this year and blasted the Trump administration for retreating on climate action, accusing it of ceding progress and wealth to China, since so many climate solutions, like electric transport and cleaner industry, are technological in nature.

My colleague Hayley Smith reported on a quiet change that could affect how some fossil fuel infrastructure is handled at the end of its life. The Trump administration is attempting to make “toppling” the default disposal method for old offshore oil platforms, which involves knocking them over onto the sea floor instead of sawing them off or hauling them away. Supporters say this can attract fish and other sea life, and has been shown to work in the Gulf of Mexico. It just hasn’t happened off California, where opponents say it would let oil and gas companies off the hook for their environmental legacy.

This is the latest edition of Boiling Point, a newsletter about climate change and the environment in the American West. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

And on the Boiling Point Podcast this week, hear about a film collaboration about how the glacier-fed Himalayan country of Bhutan lives with the reality of climate change.