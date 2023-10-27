LA Times Today: Environmentalists hate plug-in hybrids. Do these cars get a bad rap?
Whether it’s the Toyota Prius Prime, or the higher end Volvo S90 Recharge, plug-in hybrids have been enticing the EV curious among us for years.
Now, drivers that want to save money or gas but have range anxiety about full electric cars love them. For environmental groups — not so much.
Are plug-in hybrids a viable green alternative? Or do they simply delay the transition away from gas guzzlers?
L.A. Times auto industry reporter Russ Mitchell joined Lisa McRee with more.
