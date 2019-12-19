PG&E and Southern California Edison can’t raise profit margins, regulators decide

The California Public Utilities Commission ruled Thursday that profit margins will remain the same at the state’s major utilities, denying the companies the higher shareholder returns they had sought.

Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric had argued that higher profits were necessary to keep attracting capital to fund their operations. They pointed to the billions of dollars in wildfire liabilities that prompted PG&E to file for bankruptcy protection, saying that investors need larger returns to justify funding the companies, which provide electricity to a majority of Californians.

In a unanimous vote, the utilities commission rejected those arguments.

The commission cited Assembly Bill 1054, which could give utility companies access to billions of dollars to help pay for damage from fires ignited by their equipment. That and other “investor supportive policies,” the commission wrote, “have mitigated wildfire exposure faced by California’s utilities.”

Advertisement

“This proposed decision reaches a fair and just outcome,” Commission President Marybel Batjer said.

Regulators also denied a request for higher profits at Southern California Gas, which like SDG&E is a subsidiary of San Diego-based Sempra Energy.

Profit margins will stay level at 10.3% for Edison, 10.25% for PG&E, 10.2% for SDG&E and 10.05% for SoCalGas. That means for every dollar the utilities spend building electric or gas infrastructure, they’ll be allowed to charge customers an additional 10 cents or so in profits for their shareholders.

The Public Utilities Commission is supposed to allow shareholders a “return on equity” no higher than is necessary to attract investment so that utilities have enough money to pay for infrastructure projects, safety upgrades and the growing amounts of climate-friendly energy required by state law.

Wind turbines in the Tehachapi-Mojave Wind Resource Area near Mojave on Jan. 8, 2019. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Ratepayer advocates had asked regulators to reduce utility profits, citing a long-term decline in interest rates and other factors.

At a commission hearing this month, Edward Lopez, executive director of the Utility Consumers’ Action Network, said the average shareholder return approved by utilities regulators nationwide was 9.6% in 2018. He urged the commission to perform a “reality check” by revising profits downward.

Shrinking the profit margins “could result in a very real-world difference for California ratepayers,” Lopez said.

The three monopoly electric utilities originally asked for dramatically higher profits, which could have resulted in monthly electric bill increases of $7.85 for PG&E customers, $12.20 for Edison customers and $5.59 for SDG&E customers. They substantially lowered their requests after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1054 into law. But they still asked for increased shareholder returns, which would have led to higher customer bills as early as January 2020.

Kevin Payne, Edison’s president and chief executive, told the commission this month that even with the passage of AB 1054, his utility is “clearly exposed to greater risk than it was in 2017,” the last time profit margins were set. He noted that Edison’s credit ratings have been downgraded since 2017. He also cited California’s “inverse condemnation” standard, which could put shareholders on the hook for the costs of wildfires sparked by utility equipment.

“While we agree that AB 1054 limits risk, albeit at significant cost to shareholders, we do not agree that it eliminates all residual risk,” Payne said.

Jason Wells, PG&E’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, made a similar argument.

Wells told the commission that PG&E plans to invest $28 billion in energy infrastructure through 2022, with much of that spending intended to reduce the risk of utility-ignited fires and help California meet its clean energy goals. To attract that capital, Wells said this month, PG&E “must offer investors a fair return for the risks they bear comparable to opportunities they have nationally and internationally.”

Advertisement

“No other state faces the combined risks of climate change, wildfires, inverse condemnation, and decarbonizing the natural gas system,” Wells said. “And no other state has seen such an overall decline in the financial health of its utility as experienced here in California.”