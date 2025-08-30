Advertisement
Pasadena firefighters find woman’s body in burning home

LOS ANGELES, CA-SEPGTEMBER 25, 2014:
By Melody Petersen
Staff Writer Follow

The body of a woman was found by Pasadena firefighters responding to a house fire Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded at 6:25 a.m. to a house engulfed in flames in the 1500 block of Lancashire Place, said Lisa Derderian, a spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena. They found the body inside as they battled the flames, she said.

Officials are waiting for the coroner to identify the woman, Derderian said. “It appears she lived alone.”

The home, on a dead end street west of the Rose Bowl, was significantly damaged, Derderian said, but neighboring properties were not harmed.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, she said.

