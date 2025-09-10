Eagle advocates vow to fight gated community planned near Jackie and Shadow’s nest

Big Bear Lake’s famous eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, watch over their eggs in January. San Bernardino County supervisors have approved a housing development nearby.

Big Bear’s beloved eagle couple Jackie and Shadow could be getting dozens of new neighbors, ruffling the feathers of advocates who say it will disturb the endangered raptors.

On Tuesday, San Bernardino County supervisors unanimously voted to approve Moon Camp, a gated 50-home development with a marina on the north shore of Big Bear Lake.

The site is less than a mile from Jackie and Shadow’s nest, and would be visible from the 24-hour live cam that broadcasts the bald eagles’ every move to legions of devoted fans, according to nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley, which operates the livestream.

Nestled near the community of Fawnskin, the roughly 62-acre project area represents a prime food-finding spot for the internet-famous eagles, said Sandy Steers, executive director for Friends of Big Bear Valley.

“With all that noise and all those people down there, right on the lake, the eagles aren’t going to use that for foraging habitat,” she said.

Not only eagles will suffer, she said. The area is home to San Bernardino flying squirrels and ash-gray Indian paintbrush, a federally protected plant found only in the San Bernardino Mountains. Some fear the development would hinder evacuation in the event of a wildfire.

San Bernardino County officials summarily rejected the claims.

“The proposed project has been carefully evaluated through extensive environmental review to ensure that it does not negatively impact the environment and local wildlife, including the bald eagles,” according to a statement provided by the county.

Steers has vowed to try to stop Moon Camp from moving forward, and is exploring the possibility of trying to buy the land — with a local land trust — and conserve it.

It’s the latest chapter in a long story. Steer’s nonprofit formed 25 years ago to fight this same project, and they have partnered with other groups to sue in the past.

Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcomed two hatchlings in March. A 24-hour webcam monitors the nest 145 feet up in a Jeffrey pine overlooking Big Bear Lake. (Friends of Big Bear Valley)

As humans tussle over the land, the eagles continue to do their thing.

The morning the housing project was approved, Shadow’s beating wings could be heard before he flew by a tree dubbed Lookout Snag. Jackie, whom he’s nested with for the past seven years, followed close behind. She landed to the right of him on a branch.

“They were so beautiful as they sat together, facing one another and singing out what seemed to be just pure happiness and joy in this special morning spot!” Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote in a Facebook post.

