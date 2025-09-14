Advertisement
Climate & Environment

The dwindling Colorado River can’t wait for states to cut water use, experts say

Colorado River water flows in the Central Arizona Project aqueduct beside a neighborhood in Phoenix.
Colorado River water flows in the Central Arizona Project aqueduct beside a neighborhood in Phoenix.
(Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ian James
By Ian James
Staff Writer Follow
  • A group of experts says Western states urgently need to cut water use to avert a deepening crisis on the Colorado River.
  • The river’s major reservoirs are less than one-third full, and another dry winter would push reservoirs toward critically low levels.
  • They say the Trump administration should act to ensure reductions in water use.

The Colorado River’s massive reservoirs are now so depleted that another dry year could send them plunging to dangerously low levels, a group of prominent scholars warns in a new analysis.

The researchers are urging the Trump administration to intervene and impose substantial cutbacks in water use across the seven states that rely on the river — California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

“We’ve got a real problem, and we ought to deal with it sooner rather than later,” said Jack Schmidt, director of Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, who co-authored the analysis. “Everybody needs to be looking at ways to cut right now.”

The Colorado River provides water for cities from Denver to San Diego, 30 Native tribes and farming communities from the Rocky Mountains to northern Mexico.

Advertisement

The river has long been overused, and its reservoirs have declined dramatically amid persistent dry conditions since 2000. Research has shown that the warming climate, driven largely by the use of fossil fuels, has intensified the long stretch of mostly dry years.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 19: The Central Arizona Project aqueduct flows on the northside of the Norterra Pointe neighborhood on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Groundwater is rapidly declining in the Colorado River Basin, satellite data show

As the Colorado River’s reservoirs have declined, even larger amounts of groundwater have been drained from aquifers. Using satellite data, scientists have estimated the vast water losses.

A meager snowpack in the Rocky Mountains last winter added to the strains on the river. The researchers analyzed the latest federal data and found that if the coming winter is just as dry, the river’s major reservoirs would approach critically low levels unless there are major reductions in water usage.

“The results are grim,” the experts wrote in the report, which was released Thursday. If next year turns out to be a repeat of this year, they wrote, total water use would exceed the river’s natural flow by at least 3.6 million acre feet — nearly as much as California used in all last year.

Under such a scenario, the region’s water use would again exceed the river’s flow by more than one-fourth.

The researchers said a snowy winter could always bring some relief. But they noted that the federal government’s latest seasonal forecast says the Southwest will probably have above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation over the next several months.

They called for the Interior Department, which oversees the dams and management of the river, to “take immediate action.”

Advertisement

“Avoiding this possible outcome requires immediate and substantial reductions,” the researchers wrote. “Taking steps now to decrease consumptive uses across the Basin will reduce the need to implement draconian measures in the following years.”

A tour boat cruises on Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Page, Ariz.
A tour boat cruises on Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Page, Ariz. The reservoir on the Colorado River has declined in recent years and is at less than one-third of its capacity.
(Rebecca Noble / Getty Images)

Near Las Vegas, Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, is now just 31% full.

Upstream from the Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir, is at 29% of capacity.

Federal officials have said they want to keep Lake Powell well above a point where water could pass downstream only through Glen Canyon Dam’s low-level bypass tubes.

Officials say those four 8-foot-wide steel tubes could create a bottleneck that limits how much water makes it to California, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico. Last year, federal officials discovered damage inside the tubes that could further restrict water flow when reservoir levels are low.

The researchers carried out their analysis looking at what they called “realistically accessible water” in Lake Mead and Lake Powell — using critical thresholds established by federal managers.

Advertisement

“A near term crisis is unfolding before our eyes,” the researchers wrote in a blog post announcing the report. “The gap between ongoing water use and the reality of how much water actually flows in the Colorado River poses a serious near term threat.”

BLYTHE, CALIF. - SEP 7, 2021. Colorado River water irrigates a farm field in Blythe. The Metropolitan Water District is working with local growers lto leave some of their fields fallow in exchange for cash payments. The desert agricultural industry in Blythe draws water from the nearby Colorado River, and the goal is for farmers to use less river water and allow unused supplies to serve the needs of people in urban areas downstream. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Hay grown for cattle consumes nearly half the water drawn from Colorado River, study finds

Much of the Colorado River’s water is used for agriculture. A new study shows 46% of the water that is diverted is used to grow hay to feed cattle.

After a series of dry years, heavy snowpack in the Rocky Mountains in 2023 brought some relief to the depleted reservoirs. That was followed by near-average river flow in 2024 compared with the last quarter-century. But this year, the snowmelt runoff in the river’s upper basin was only about 70% of the average.

Representatives of the seven states have been holding difficult negotiations to develop new rules for dealing with shortages after 2026, when the current rules expire.

While those negotiations continue, Schmidt and the other researchers said the situation calls for immediate action to reduce demands on the river.

“We think that [the Bureau of] Reclamation needs to address all this right now and begin to implement cuts,” Schmidt said, adding that the reductions should be shared among all seven states.

DINUBA, CA - APRIL 09: The view of citrus orchards looking from Dinuba to Orosi from Bianca KaprielianOs family home on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 in Dinuba, CA. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

Climate & Environment

Humanity is rapidly depleting water and much of the world is getting drier

Research shows vast portions of the world are losing fresh water and getting drier. Groundwater depletion accounts for two-thirds of the continents’ water losses, contributing to rising oceans.

Alyse Sharpe, a spokesperson for the Interior Department, said the Bureau of Reclamation is closely monitoring conditions, and as the expiration of the current rules approaches, “we are actively engaging with our partners across the Colorado River Basin to develop new long-term operational agreements.”

Advertisement

“This is a moment that demands urgency, collaboration and transparency,” Sharpe said in an email. “We remain committed to working with Basin states, tribes, Mexico and stakeholders to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for the Colorado River system.”

In recent years, the seven states have adopted a series of incremental water-saving plans to try to prevent the reservoirs from reaching perilously low levels.

As part of those agreements, farmers in California’s Imperial Valley have been voluntarily leaving some hay fields dry and unplanted part of the time in exchange for payments through programs that received federal funding during the Biden administration.

Experts said they are unsure if the Trump administration will make more funding available for those types of water-saving efforts.

Scenes around Lake Mead as persistent drought drives water levels to their lowest point in history.

California

They sounded alarms about a coming Colorado River crisis. But warnings went unheeded

Years ago, scientists said climate change would bring a Colorado River crisis. Their warnings, which largely went unheeded, are now playing out.

Anne Castle, a senior fellow at the University of Colorado Law School’s Getches-Wilkinson Center who co-authored the report, said it is intended as a “wake-up call” to water managers throughout the Colorado River Basin.

The reductions in water use will be politically difficult, Castle said, but she noted that the seven states have a history “with prodding from the federal government, to ultimately come to agreement around solutions.”

Advertisement

The focus, Castle said, should be “on this short-term management issue so that we don’t find ourselves in a deeper hole.”

More to Read

Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaWater & Drought
Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water and climate change in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. Follow him on Bluesky @ianjames.bsky.social and on X @ByIanJames.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement