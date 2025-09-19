After the trauma of the fires, survivors faced worry over contamination, struggled to find testing

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After the Eaton and Palisades fires ripped through Los Angeles County, the vast majority of residents in and around the burn scars were concerned about the hazardous compounds from the smoke and ash lingering in their homes, water and soil, according to a new survey published Tuesday. Yet many felt they lacked the support to move back safely.

While more than 8 in 10 residents hoped to test their properties for contamination, only half of them could. And as fire survivors searched for information to protect their health, many distrusted the often conflicting messages from media, public health officials, academics and politicians.

Researchers studying post-fire environmental health as part of the university consortium Community Action Project LA surveyed over 1,200 residents around the Eaton and Palisades burn scars from April through June, including those with destroyed homes, standing homes in the burn area and homes downwind of the fires.

Eaton and Palisades fire survivors said the lasting damage to their soil, air and water caused anxiety, stress, or depression. On average, survivors in the Eaton burn area — which has more significant environmental contamination — worried more than those in the Palisades.

An independent survey conducted for the L.A. fire recovery nonprofit Department of Angels in June found that the environment — including debris removal and contamination — was the most pressing issue for people who moved back home and those still displaced, more than construction costs, insurance reimbursements or a lack of strong government leadership.

Soil was the biggest worry for Eaton-area respondents in the Community Action Project survey. The team had just started collecting responses in April when the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the first comprehensive soil testing results for the burn scars.

About a third of samples taken within the fire perimeter and nearly half downwind had lead levels above the state’s stringent health standards, designed to protect the most vulnerable kids playing in the dirt. Scientists attribute this lead to the Eaton fire, and not other urban contamination because samples taken in a nearby area unaffected by the fire had far lower lead levels.

The county sampling came after The Times reported in February that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would break precedent and forgo soil testing and remediation in its cleanup efforts.

Three quarters of Eaton fire survivors and over two thirds of Palisades fire survivors expressed worry over the air in their homes. Through private testing, many in both burn areas have found contaminants on surfaces in their home, including lead — which can cause brain damage and lead to developmental and behavioral issues in kids — as well as arsenic and asbestos, known carcinogens.

Around the start of the survey period, two groups independently found widespread lead contamination on surfaces inside homes that were left standing — some exceeding 100 times the level the Environmental Protection Agency considers hazardous.

The majority of survivors also felt distress over the safety of their drinking water, although to a lesser extent. Water utilities in both burn areas found small amounts of benzene — which can be a product of the incomplete combustion of vegetation and wood, and a carcinogen — in their drinking water systems.

But, thanks to a fire-tested playbook created by researchers like Whelton and adopted by the California State Water Resources Control Board, utilities were quick to begin the formidable undertaking of repressurizing their damaged systems, testing for contamination and flushing them out.

All of the affected utilities had quickly implemented “do not drink” and “do not boil” water orders following the fires. The benzene levels they ultimately found paled in comparison to blazes like the Tubbs fire in Santa Rose and the Camp fire in Paradise.

The last utility to restore safe drinking water did so in May. Around the same time, independent scientists verified the utilities’ conclusion that the drinking water was safe.

As researchers neared the end of collecting survey responses, L.A. County Department of Public Health launched a free soil testing program for residents in and downwind of the Eaton burn area. By the start of September, the County had shared results from over 1,500 properties.

Yet, residents in the Palisades hoping to test their soil, and residents in both burn scars looking for reassurance the insides of their homes are safe, have generally had to find qualified testing services on their own and either pay for it themselves or battle with their insurance companies.

The survey also found that, amid conflicting recommendations and levels of alarm coming from the government, media and researchers, Palisades fire survivors trusted their local elected officials most. For many living in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, L.A. City Councilmember Traci Park has become the face of recovery.

Survivors in the Altadena area — which has no city government because it is an unincorporated area — turned to academics and universities for guidance. They’ve had a lot of contact with researchers because the Community Action Project LA, which conducted the survey, routinely meets with residents in both fire areas to understand and address the health risks homeowners face. Other post-fire research efforts, including from USC and Harvard University, have done the same.

Social media and the national news media ranked lowest in trust.