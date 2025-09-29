Tesla ‘respectfully encourages’ the Trump administration to preserve key climate finding

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters near a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington.

Tesla Inc. urged US environmental regulators to maintain ambitious tailpipe emissions standards that were put in place to push the industry to sell electric vehicles in larger numbers.

Regulations finalized under President Joe Biden that assumed more than 50 percent of the US auto market would be composed of fully electric models by 2032 “are a lawful exercise of authority Congress provided to EPA to regulate greenhouse gases from new motor vehicles,” Tesla said in a regulatory filing posted online by the US Environmental Protection Agency last week.

The comments come as the EPA considers rescinding a key finding that greenhouse gas emissions from cars and other sources pose a threat to public health. The so-called endangerment finding provided the legal basis for the federal government’s most ambitious efforts to slash planet-warming emissions, including those from automobiles.

It also provided a regulatory framework to support Tesla’s investments in product development and production, the automaker said in its comments.

Tesla said it “respectfully encourages EPA not to rescind the Endangerment Finding, as that finding is lawful, based on a robust factual and scientific record, and has been an established part of federal law for more than fifteen years.”

Other carmakers have urged the EPA to roll back the Biden-era emissions rules, calling them “simply not achievable,” in separate comments submitted by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents nearly all major manufacturers except Tesla.

The EPA’s effort to repeal the endangerment finding is part of a series of actions under President Donald Trump to curtail federal support for electric vehicles, of which Tesla is the nation’s largest seller.

Trump enacted legislation earlier this year that effectively terminated California’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, and his signature tax-and-spending bill ends a $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicle purchases on Sept. 30.

Laing writes for Bloomberg.

