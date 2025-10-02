U.S. to cancel billions for West Coast ‘hydrogen hubs’ amid shutdown

The Trump administration is planning to cancel billions of dollars earmarked for hydrogen projects in California and the Pacific Northwest as part of its first tranche of funding cuts following the government shutdown, according to an administration official.

The move is part of nearly $8 billion in funding eliminations that White House Budget Director Russell Vought flagged was coming for green energy projects in Democratic-leaning states. The administration is also set to cancel spending for unspecified wind, solar and other energy projects, according to the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak about the matter on the record.

The Energy Department funding cuts come as the White House seeks to pressure Democrats to end the government shutdown.

The Biden administration previously announced as much as $2.2 billion would be awarded for the so-called hydrogen hubs — broad networks of hydrogen producers and consumers spanning multiple states — as part of its effort to spur development of the clean-burning source of power.

The hydrogen funds included $1.2 billion for the California hydrogen hub, which would produce hydrogen exclusively from renewable energy and biomass and is aimed at decarbonizing public transportation, heavy-duty trucking and port operations. Project partners announced at the time included Amazon and Air Products.

The awards also included $1 billion for the Pacific Northwest hydrogen hub, which was set to span parts of Washington, Oregon and Montana. In all, about $7 billion was announced for seven hydrogen hubs in 2023.

