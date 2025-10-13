Mexico’s heavy rains leave 64 dead and 65 missing across five states

Heavy rains in Mexico last week left 64 people dead and another 65 missing across five states, the government said.

The storms hit the states of Veracruz, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Puebla and Hidalgo between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, according to Civil Protection Coordinator Laura Velazquez, who spoke during a presidential news conference on Monday. Rain has continued since then, though with less intensity.

Hundreds of roads and power transmission lines were damaged. President Claudia Sheinbaum visited Puebla and Veracruz on Sunday, two of the most affected states.

The Navy has deployed 3,300 officers across the five states, using planes, helicopters, and vessels to deliver water and food, Navy Minister Raymundo Morales said during the same news conference.

Damaged vehicles sit in mud after flooding in Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico, on Oct. 12. (Felix Marquez / Associated Press)

Electricity has been restored in 84% of the affected areas, said Emilia Calleja, director of utility Comision Federal de Electricidad.

The government plans to conduct a census of damaged homes and businesses in the five states and provide financial aid and household appliances to affected residents.

Sheinbaum said she will travel to Hidalgo and Queretaro on Monday and during the week she will also visit San Luis Potosi and Veracruz. “There could be 100,000 homes affected in the five states,” she said.

Vasquez writes for Bloomberg.