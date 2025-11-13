Edison’s CEO vows swift payments to fire victims, saying utility’s equipment likely at fault in Eaton fire

-
- Edison CEO promises swift payouts to Eaton fire victims willing to forgo lawsuits, saying the utility’s equipment probably sparked the blaze.
- More than 6,000 homes were destroyed; Edison expects settlement offers to reach first applicants by month’s end.
- The utility says a century-old transmission line unused since 1971 may have reenergized through a process called induction to ignite the fire.
Edison International Chief Executive Pedro Pizarro said Wednesday that the utility expects the first Eaton fire victims who have agreed not to sue the utility to get their settlement offers later this month.
In an interview, Pizarro said that the utility decided to create the program to pay victims before the fire investigation was complete to get money to them more quickly and because it has become more apparent that the company’s equipment ignited the inferno that killed 19 people.
“There is no other clear probable cause at this point,” he said.
More than 6,000 homes and other properties were destroyed in the Jan. 7 fire that started under an Edison transmission tower in Eaton Canyon. The flames damaged an additional 700 to 800 homes, according to Edison.
Those homes, as well as more than 11,000 others that were damaged by smoke and ash, are eligible for compensation under Edison’s plan. To receive the money, the victims must agree not to sue Edison for the fire.
So far 580 people have applied for compensation, Pizarro said.
He said that if the person accepts the company’s offer, they would be paid within 30 days. “We’ve staffed it to move very quickly.” he said.
Pizarro said the utility is expecting to swiftly be reimbursed for the amounts it pays to victims by a state wildfire fund that Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers created to keep utilities from bankruptcy if their equipment sparks a catastrophic fire.
The first $1 billion in damage costs will be covered by an insurance policy paid for by the utility’s electric customers.
In April, Pizarro said that a leading theory of the fire’s cause was that a century-old transmission line, not used since 1971, reenergized through a process called induction and sparked the fire.
Induction is when magnetic fields created by a nearby live line cause a dormant line to electrify. The unused line runs parallel to other energized high-voltage transmission wires running through Eaton Canyon.
Asked why Edison did not turn off those transmission lines on Jan. 7, Pizarro said in the interview that the company’s protocol at the time, which analyzes wind speed and other risk factors, did not call for a preventive shutoff.
He said the Los Angeles County Fire department and Cal Fire are continuing their investigation into the official cause of the fire.
“We’ve given them everything they’ve asked for,” he said.
At the same time, he said, Edison and lawyers for victims who have filed lawsuits are working jointly on a separate investigation that is gathering detailed information on the fire’s cause.
Pizarro said that he and the company have pledged to be transparent about details of the fire’s cause.
“As significant material things come out we will make that known,” he said.
“I need to go to the supermarket in Pasadena or Altadena and be able to look people in the eye,” Pizarro said. “We want to do the right thing for our community.”
