The L.A. Auto Show ends this weekend. Here are new EVs you can buy today

The Rivian display at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

Thousands of people are expected to converge in downtown L.A. as this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show wraps up on Sunday. The event at the Los Angeles Convention Center is one of the oldest and largest auto exhibitions in the nation and features hundreds of new vehicles and concept cars, including the latest in EVs.

EVs always feature prominently at the L.A. Auto Show, and this year there were again new ones available for purchase in addition to those that carmakers are still planning. The show has long leaned on California’s reputation as a climate leader to launch the latest in electric technology. The state has committed to 100% decarbonization by 2045 and has prioritized the transition away from smog- and pollution-forming combustion engines.

Among the EVs exhibited this year are the 2026 version of the Nissan Leaf, which now offers an estimated 303 miles of range on a charge, and the Chevy Bolt, which offers an estimated 255 miles of range. The Bolt is returning due to “popular demand,” after being discontinued in 2023, company officials said. The starting retail price for both cars is around $29,000.

The auto show also saw new models debut, including the 2026 Jeep Recon — a Wrangler-style EV advertised by the company as “the only fully electric Trail Rated SUV” — that offers 230 miles of range starting at $65,000. The range for the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has not yet been announced but is expected to land around 257 miles when the car comes to market early next year.

Luxury EVs on display include the $77,000 Rivian RIS and the $80,000 Lucid Gravity, with estimated ranges up to 410 and 450 miles, respectively. (Rivian also displayed its upcoming R2 — a smaller SUV with a promised price of $45,000 that is expected to offer more than 300 miles of range.)

But this year’s auto show also converged with a shifting EV landscape. The Trump administration recently canceled federal rebates on new and used EVs and has moved to block California’s landmark ban on the sale of gas-powered cars, prompting a lawsuit from the state in return.

The administration’s actions pushed many consumers to snap up EVs before the federal incentives expired , with California reporting a record number of zero-emission vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2025 — just shy of 126,000, or about 29% of new car sales .

However, the headwinds coming out of Washington, D.C., also appear to be giving some automakers pause. Brands such as Acura, Ford and GM in recent months have announced plans to discontinue some electric models and scrap plans for new ones. The climate reporting website Heatmap noted that there was an absence of enthusiasm for EVs at press events surrounding this year’s L.A. Auto Show, and that “fanfare over the electric future was decidedly tamped down.”

In October, the first full month after the repeal of the federal tax credit, EVs accounted for just 5.2% of new vehicle retail sales in the U.S., according to consumer insights company J.D. Power. The number represented a notable tumble from the all-time high of 12.9% in September.

The forecast for November is mostly the same, with EVs expected to represent about 6% of national car sales.

Still, many in the industry believe the lull will amount to little more than a bump in the road.

“The strong will survive, so the ones who make really good EVs that are priced right, you’ll see them bounce back,” said Ed Loh, head of editorial with Motor Trends, in an interview with Fox Business at the L.A. Auto Show.

The show also comes as California continues to ramp up its EV charging network. The state in September surpassed 200,000 fully public and shared EV charging ports — an increase of about 20,000 since March, according to the California Energy Commission. There are now more charging ports than gas pumps.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to electric vehicles with a June executive order on reducing vehicle emissions and funding for clean manufacturers, among other items.

What’s more, the global picture for EV remains bright. The International Energy Agency reported 17 million electric car sales worldwide in 2024, a roughly 25% increase over the year prior.

Sales in 2025 are expected to exceed 20 million, or more than a quarter of cars sold worldwide.