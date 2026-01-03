Delhi’s worst air in years fuels anger

An Indian walks up stairs as New Delhi’s skyline is seen enveloped in smog and dust in 2019. India’s capital recorded its worst pollution in nearly a decade this winter.

India’s capital recorded its worst pollution in nearly a decade this winter, sparking rare public protests and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party over its handling of the air quality emergency.

In November and December, when pollution in New Delhi typically peaks, the air quality index was above 300 on 88% of days, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data. That’s the highest percentage since at least 2017. A reading of 50 is considered acceptable, while levels of 300 or above are deemed hazardous, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

New Delhi has battled air pollution for years, with a combination of crop-burning in neighboring states, traffic congestion and cold weather making the winter smog particularly bad. It regularly ranks among cities with the worst air in the world, creating a serious health hazard for its 30 million residents, especially children.

The worsening air quality this season has been an early test for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in its first year governing the capital after nearly two decades. Despite campaign pledges to tackle pollution, its approach so far has drawn criticism from the opposition and sections of the public.

Lawmakers failed to prioritize a discussion on pollution during the recent parliament session that ended about two weeks ago. The government also imposed stricter anti-pollution restrictions later than in previous years, prompting questions over the delay.

“Politicians are not talking about air pollution,” said New Delhi-based environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta. “The constant silence of the government itself in addressing the issue added to the anger.”

Opposition groups such as the Aam Aadmi Party, which governed the capital from 2015 to 2025, have also accused the BJP of underreporting pollution numbers, an allegation the ruling party denies.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has blamed the previous administration for failing to do enough to tackle poor air quality. She’s said her government needs at least 27 months to deliver results.

As Modi continues to promote India as one of the world’s rising powers — it has Asia’s third-largest economy — the toxic air has dented that image, with tourists and top talent increasingly avoiding the capital. Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said this week its finance chief had resigned from his position because of health concerns linked to the city’s pollution.

The pollution crisis has sparked visible public anger this year, with residents staging rare protests in the capital. During a recent visit by Argentine football star Lionel Messi, sections of the crowd chanted “AQI, AQI” when Delhi’s chief minister took to the stage.

New Delhi’s winter smog is driven by crop burning, firecrackers, vehicular traffic, industry and year-round construction dust. This season, the problem was compounded after the Supreme Court eased restrictions on firecrackers ahead of Diwali in October — a move backed by the BJP-led government — even as air quality was already deteriorating.

The average AQI recorded in December so far was 350.4, the highest level since 2018, according to Bloomberg calculations using official data.

The pollution problem isn’t confined to New Delhi alone, with several major cities, such as Mumbai, also reporting deteriorating air quality over the years. A recent analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air showed that all 33 states and union territories assessed had breached air quality guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

After protests in New Delhi in November, the government imposed stricter anti-pollution controls, including a temporary halt to non-essential construction and advising primary schools to conduct classes online. The measures have failed to deliver any improvement. The BJP has also turned to controversial steps such as artificial rain, which has made little difference.

“Right now, we are going one step ahead and two steps backward,” said Kalyani Tembhe, deputy program manager at the Centre for Science and Environment, a New Delhi-based research organization. “The sheer amount of pollution that is getting added in Delhi is so high that we just tend to play catch-up with pollution rather than having actually mitigated it.”

Gupta and Datta write for Bloomberg.

