Kenyan e-bike maker increases output as Iran war spurs demand

Roam Electric, a Kenyan e-motorcycle manufacturer, has seen demand double as consumers shift away from gasoline amid price surges driven by the war in the Middle East.

Kenya’s pump prices have risen 11% to $5.75 per gallon (198 Kenyan shillings per liter) in the capital, Nairobi, since the conflict began, briefly rising above 200 shillings.

Demand for Roam’s e-bikes has doubled over the period, prompting the company to accelerate its growth plans, Country Manager Habib Lukaya said in an interview. Roam now plans to double monthly production at its Nairobi factory to 600 bikes and reach 1,000 units by year-end.

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“When fuel hit 200 shillings, orders went even crazier,” Lukaya said.

Surging demand for e-bikes in Kenya reflects a global shift since the war disrupted oil supply. In Southeast Asia, buyers are flocking to BYD Co.’s stores, while electric rickshaws are selling out in Pakistan. Cooking oil shortages in India are driving demand for electric stoves. And rooftop solar interest is surging from Germany to Nigeria.

In East Africa’s biggest economy, motorbike taxis known as boda-bodas dominate last-mile transport and run mainly on gasoline. Higher fuel prices are increasing demand for electric alternatives, with companies such as Zembo, Ampersand and Spiro already active in the subregion.

Diesel prices have climbed 18% to 196.63 shillings per liter since the start of the war. These maximum retail rates, set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, are valid until May 14.

Ombok wrote for Bloomberg.

