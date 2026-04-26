Orange County’s Carbon fire now 71% contained; evacuation warnings lifted

Firefighters have reported significant containment of a brushfire that broke out Saturday afternoon in northern Orange County.

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Containment of a vegetation fire that began in an unincorporated area adjacent to Brea reached 71% by Sunday evening, and all evacuation warnings were lifted as crews continued to make gains, according to Orange County fire officials.

The Carbon fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in northern Orange County near Carbon Canyon Road and Olinda Place, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

By 6 p.m., the blaze reached 200 acres as air resources and ground crews contended with steep, narrow terrain that was difficult to access.

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But just after 1:45 a.m. Sunday, forward progress of the fire was halted, and it was 35% contained. Strike teams, hand crews, dozers and water tenders were among the resources deployed to attack the blaze as the day progressed.

On Sunday afternoon, the fire authority had tweeted that drones were being used to “pinpoint heat sources and deliver real-time visuals to support firefighters and incident command.” Accompanying footage showed an aerial view of blackened earth dotted with trees.

As of 10 a.m., a hard closure was in place for Carbon Canyon Road in both directions from Brea Hills Avenue to Ruby Street. Evacuation warnings were also lifted for Olinda Village and Hollydale, and an evacuation center at the Chino Hills Community Center was closed.

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Carbon Canyon Road remains closed between Brea Hills Avenue and Ruby Street, according to Cal Fire.

