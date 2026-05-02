California, Arizona and Nevada announce new water-saving plan for dwindling Colorado River

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With the Colorado River’s giant reservoirs declining toward critically low levels, negotiators for California, Arizona and Nevada announced Friday that they have agreed on a water-saving plan for the next two years.

Representatives of the three states said in a written statement that their plan aims to “stabilize the Colorado River through 2028.” It will require larger cuts in water use than they had offered previously in talks with other states and the federal government.

“We’re putting forward additional measurable water contributions for the system,” said JB Hamby, the chairman of California’s Colorado River Board. “Without that, the system will continue to decline.”

Advertisement

The three states’ negotiators said their plan identifies more than 3.2 million acre-feet of water cutbacks through 2028, building on their previous proposal. They announced Friday night that they had sent their proposal to the Trump administration.

They have yet to announce details of how the water cuts will be apportioned between the region’s farms and cities.

Representatives of the three states negotiated the short-term deal after they deadlocked in talks with four other states on a long-term plan for sharing the river’s diminishing water.

Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir near Las Vegas, is now 31% full.

And upstream on the Arizona-Utah border, Lake Powell is just 24% full. In the coming year, the reservoir could decline to a point where water can no longer pass through intakes to generate hydroelectric power.

The Colorado River provides water for about 35 million people and 5 million acres of farmland, from the Rocky Mountains to northern Mexico. The water was originally divided among the states in 1922 under an agreement called the Colorado River Compact.

The river flow has shrunk dramatically since 2000, and research has shown that global warming is intensifying the dry conditions .

Advertisement

This year, the snowpack in the upper portion of the river’s watershed in the Rocky Mountains measures just 22% of average, the smallest on record. That will translate into very little runoff reaching the river’s depleted reservoirs this year.

