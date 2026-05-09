Aramco, Adnoc sneak oil through Hormuz as Iran menaces strait

Oil tankers navigate the sea near Qeshm Island, Iran, in the Strait of Hormuz on April 28.

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Trading Co. and the UAE’s state oil company Adnoc are among firms that have moved crude oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran effectively closed the waterway, according to people familiar with the situation.

Although total flows remain a tiny fraction of what they were before Tehran closed the oil channel almost 10 weeks ago, the two companies’ activity nevertheless serves as a reminder that some supply is still managing to reach global markets.

Iran has menaced shipping in the strait throughout the conflict, and seized a vessel on Friday after coming under attack from the U.S., although it appeared to be a sanctioned vessel carrying the Islamic Republic’s own oil.

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Aramco declined to comment and Adnoc didn’t respond to a request.

With Hormuz shuttered since the start of March, a global supply crisis has deepened by the day. Companies are taking greater risks and paying higher prices to get shipments out. Most of the transits take place with transponders turned off to avoid detection.

Among those with production and supplies stuck within the Persian Gulf, Adnoc has been one of the first movers to send cargoes of crude, fuel and gas through the strait, according to people familiar with the matter. The company was offering Upper Zakum crude to customers — a grade that’s typically loaded from Zirku island — from the waters off Fujairah, located outside the Persian Gulf.

In late April, a supertanker laden with Abu Dhabi crude oil sailed through the heavily guarded strait with its transponder off, making a risky exit from the Persian Gulf, where hundreds of ships have stayed stranded since the war.

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The very large crude carrier Basrah Energy sailed out of the Hormuz after loading crude from Zirku Island in the United Arab Emirates on April 17, according to Vortexa. Upon leaving the gulf, the tanker moved to safer waters off Sohar where it transferred its cargo to Maran Mars, which would take it to China.

It is unclear if Basrah Energy was booked by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. or one of its buyers.

As of Thursday, another supertanker, the Fujairah Energy, was idling inside the gulf off Abu Dhabi, half-filled with oil from Zirku Island that it had received via ship-to-ship transfer, Kpler data show. The ship was provisionally chartered by Adnoc to load oil on May 15-17 for delivery to Asia, according to a fixture seen by Bloomberg. It could be waiting to receive more oil before attempting an exit from the Persian Gulf.

The two vessels are controlled by South Korea’s Sinokor Group, said shipbrokers. Sinokor has been active in the Persian Gulf since the beginning of the war, seeking sky-high charter rates for its vessels when other more risk-averse owners have stayed away.

Earlier this week, when attacks intensified all across the Middle East, Adnoc Logistics & Services oil tanker Barakah was hit by Iranian drones off the coast of Oman as it was passing through the strait. Ship-tracking data suggest it had its transponders off at the time.

Separately, fuel activity has been observed at UAE’s port of Hamriyah, located inside the gulf, where oil products held in onshore storage have been loaded on tankers and brought out, according to shipping data. On March 26, oil and chemical tanker Musik picked up a naphtha cargo from Hamriyah oil terminal before crossing Hormuz on May 1, the data show. It’s unclear which company is behind the loading from Hamriyah.

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Reuters previously reported that the Adnoc had recently exported crude through the strait.

Other firms have also braved the strait despite the risks — turning transponders off to make the passage — including Greece’s Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. Last month, Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. Chief Executive Marco Dunand said his company had also been able to get ships out. “There’s various ways to do it,” he said at the FT Global Commodities Summit, adding that more oil tankers are transiting the waterway than vessel tracking data show.

The observed flow of non-Iranian crude through Hormuz has slumped to an average about 500,000 barrels a day since the start of March, tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. In the two months prior to the war starting, it averaged about 13.6 million a day.

The shipments since the conflict began include cargoes on tankers that crossed the waterway with their transponders off and only turned up far from the region several weeks later. It’s likely that most of those cargoes were crude.

They were carried on 25 tankers, ranging in size from very large crude carriers, each capable of hauling about 2 million barrels, to Aframax-sized ships capable of hauling about one-third of that amount. At least four of five tankers were managed by Athens-based Dynacom, the tracking data show.

Soon, Chin, Cheong abd Di Paola write for Bloomberg. Alaric Nightingale and Julian Lee of Bloomberg contributed.

