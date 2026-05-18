For the first time in a century, a gray wolf entered Sequoia National Park. She’s traveled hundreds of miles to get there

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A 3-year-old black-furred wolf has become the first of her kind known to venture into Sequoia National Park in more than a century.

The animal, known as BEY03F, seems intent on making history over and over again. She made similarly momentous visits to Los Angeles and Inyo counties.

By 7 a.m. Sunday, BEY03F had passed just south of Mt. Whitney, trekking over mountainous terrain of at least 13,000-foot elevation to get there, said Axel Hunnicutt, gray wolf coordinator for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

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“She did some hiking,” he said.

It’s just a day in the life of the peripatetic wolf, who was born in far Northeastern California in 2023. She’s racked up hundreds of miles, all of which appear to be in service of one thing: finding a mate to settle down with. Her continued sojourn suggests she’s still looking.

“Her travel patterns continue to demonstrate the unpredictable movements of a dispersing wolf seeking a mate and territory of its own,” John Marchwick, of the educational group California Wolf Watch, said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

