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Climate & Environment

For the first time, a warm winter just wiped out SoCal’s little-known cherry harvest

A man with gray hair, in gray T-shirt, extends his hand toward a tree in an orchard
Orchard owner Gary Shafer noticed that he could wear a T-shirt this year while pruning trees instead of the usual hooded sweatshirt and knitted hat in Leona Valley, Calif.
Los Angeles Times reporter Ian James
By Ian James
Staff Writer Follow
Photography by 
Myung J. Chun
  • In May, the Leona Valley is usually bustling with families who arrive from across Southern California for an annual tradition: U-pick cherries.
  • But this year has been so warm that the trees produced no fruit. Orchards that usually attract hundreds of visitors on weekends now sit empty.

On weekends in May, the cars usually spill out of the dirt parking lot at Villa del Sol Sweet Cherry Farms and along both sides of the two-lane road. Yes, they grow cherries in Southern California — in the Leona Valley, in the high desert west of Palmdale. For a few weeks, hundreds of families flock there during the U-pick season. Not this year.

“Sad news,” orchard owner Gary Shafer said on an outgoing voicemail he left for would-be pickers. “We had such a warm winter this last year that we did not get a cherry crop this year. It’s the first time in 23 years.”

In Los Angeles County, average temperatures in the six months from October through March were 4 degrees warmer than the 30-year average, and the warmest on record in 131 years. The winter brought unprecedented warmth across the western United States.

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A cherry tree has no fruit at Villa del Sol Sweet Cherry Farms in Leona Valley.
Shafer’s cherry orchard has no fruit for picking this year, but he still plans to sell honey from the bees that pollinated his trees.


Research shows climate change is bringing warmer and shorter winters.

Shafer noticed he could wear a T-shirt while pruning trees instead of the usual hooded sweatshirt and knitted hat. Among the trees, he saw poppies and other wildflowers bloom extremely early, in January.

From his perspective, though, it’s just more of the weather swings he has seen for decades.

“It could be that there’s global warming, but, you know, throughout my 73 years, I’ve seen it up and down, up and down,” he said. “It is what it is.”

San Luis Obispo, CA - Fruit farmer Mike Cirone prepares to pick apples in his small orchard in See Canyon near San Luis Obispo. The canyon is blessed with fertile soil and ample groundwater. Microclimates created by the hilly terrain and its proximity to cooling coastal moisture allows Cirone to practice dry farming. . He depends heavily on rain and the canyon got more than 60 inches of precipitation last winter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

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A California dry farmer’s juicy apples show how agriculture can be done with less water

Some California growers specialize in dry farming, working with nature to grow apples and melons without irrigation. They tout the approach as a water solution.

He and his wife, Maxi Case, have 3,600 cherry trees on 25 acres at Villa del Sol, which their website says is the largest U-pick cherry orchard in Southern California.

They filled with blossoms as usual this spring, so Shafer rented about 100 beehives and the bees went to work pollinating. But the trees never bore fruit.

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Shafer and Case sent an email to their regular customers and also posted a message on their website: “We Have NO CHERRIES Here at Villa del Sol in 2026.”

“As you know, we need many chill hours in the winter and this year the weather was too warm.”

A bird's-eye view of a large swath of green in a brown landscape
Villa del Sol Sweet Cherry Farms is the largest cherry orchard in Leona Valley, with about 3,600 trees.

Cherries and other stone fruits, including apricots and plums, require a certain number of cold hours. Depending on the type of cherry, each winter the trees here require between 500 and 700 hours of temperatures between 32 degrees and 44 degrees.

Although much of Southern California is too warm for the fruit, Leona Valley sits at about 3,500 feet elevation, giving it chillier winter nights.

There are a handful of other small cherry orchards in the valley. Their trees didn’t bear fruit either.

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The extreme weather wasn’t just an issue for cherries in this part of the state. California’s warmest March on record, followed by April rains, hurt the cherry season in the Central Valley too, reducing the harvest statewide, said Chris Zanobini, executive director of the California Cherry Board.

People also flock to U-pick orchards in Cherry Valley, in Riverside County. But this year Guldseth Cherry Orchard similarly announced on its website that “we have NO cherries for 2026.”

Each year, as families wander through the Leona Valley orchards with red buckets, it’s not unusual to hear Spanish, Persian, Korean and Japanese as well as English. Southern Californians compare notes on their favorite cherry dishes.

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In the VALLEY of the CHERRIES

The only problem is that you have to go get the cherries from the trees yourself--though for some people that’s the fun of it.

Workers bend the branches down with a hook-shaped tool made of PVC pipe, helping people reach handfuls of cherries.

Fallen fruit squishes under shoes as people walk back to the scales with their buckets full of red Bing and Brooks cherries, and yellow Rainiers. People say the flavor of these cherries is super intense.

Shafer, who started the orchard in 1999, said it’s gotten so popular that he stopped advertising about 15 years ago. “It’s taken on a life of its own.”

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Leona Valley will still hold its 53rd annual Cherry Parade and Festival on June 6, an event that began as a way to attract visitors to the U-pick farms. There will be horseback riders, floats and mariachis, and vendors will serve deep fried cherry burritos and cherry lemonade.

A sign outside Cherry Creek Station advertises the Leona Valley Cherry Parade on June 6.
The Leona Valley Cherry Parade and Festival is planned for June 6, 2026, even though the area’s orchards have no cherries to pick this year.

At his roadside stand, Shafer still plans to sell honey from the bees that pollinated his trees.

He’s 72 and does much of the farm work himself, pruning, repairing water lines and applying fertilizer.

“We’ve been fertilizing and watering them pretty heavy,” he said. “The trees look happier today than they have in a long time.”

That gives him hope for next year.

More to Read

Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaClimate ChangeWater & Drought
Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water and climate change in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. Follow him on Bluesky @ianjames.bsky.social and on X @ByIanJames.

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

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