Toxic fumes from Tehran oil fires affected an area the size of Italy

Fire breaks out at the Shahran oil depot after U.S. and Israeli attacks, leaving numerous fuel tankers and vehicles unusable in the Tehran area on March 8, 2026.

When Israeli strikes set oil infrastructure in Tehran on fire in March, the blaze produced toxic fumes detectable across an area the size of Italy, according to fresh research.

Measurements from two different satellites show the fires lasted about two days and released a total of roughly 29.8 kilotons of sulfur dioxide that spread across about 115,830 square miles, according to a paper by Chinese researchers published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

“Previous research has typically focused on single, static snapshots of emissions near the source,” said Zhenping Yin, lead author of the study and an assistant professor at Wuhan University in China, in a written response to questions. Continuous tracking of major events “is critically important for early warning of downstream affected areas.”

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Sulfur dioxide, which also occurs naturally in volcanic eruptions, has strong irritant and corrosive properties and is a major precursor of acid rain. When inhaled in large amounts and for long periods of time, it poses a major threat to human health and the environment. The latest analysis adds to a growing body of research based on satellite data that shows the effects of the current conflict in the Middle East on the environment.

Israel’s strikes on Tehran in March were met with displeasure among U.S. officials amid concerns the attacks could backfire strategically by angering Iranian civilians, Axios has reported. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a firm supporter of the war, asked Israel to “please be cautious about what targets you select.” Oil infrastructure, he said, will be essential to Iran’s recovery “when this regime collapses.”

The study published Tuesday tracked sulfur dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere from space, rather than measuring pollution at ground level. “These figures allow direct comparison with other events, such as moderate volcanic eruptions or major refinery fires,” Yin said. “The atmospheric consequences of this event are significant but short-lived.”

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Monitoring and efficient early alert systems are key during major pollution events because plumes can travel as far as 125 miles in about three hours, Yin said. But communications restrictions in Iran and the ongoing conflict make early warnings challenging.

“As research scientists, we can produce early results and exposure danger maps,” he said. “However, the delivery of this information to local authorities and the public is beyond our capability, especially under conditions of internet blackout and limited ground infrastructure.”

On-site measurements in the area were not possible, but sulfur dioxide mixed with water would have released a toxic rain, with oil droplets and soot contaminating the soil, vegetation and fresh water around Tehran, Yin said.

Burning oil from the Shahran depot in March spread through the sewer system into nearby urban areas, igniting greenbelts and becoming a major source of toxic smoke, the paper said, confirming social media images posted by people in Tehran at the time of the event.

Millan writes for Bloomberg.

