Low-resistance tires could cut drivers’ costs while supporting environment in California

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More than 20 years after legislators first told the California Energy Commission that replacement tires need to be as energy-efficient as original tires, the agency is taking action.

Tires on new cars have low “rolling resistance,” meaning there is less friction and drag on the engine as it propels the car forward. That boosts a car’s overall miles per gallon.

The public has until Tuesday to weigh in on a proposal that would require replacement tires sold in California be as energy-efficient as the average new care tire by 2031. California would be the first state with such a rule.

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The effort comes as the Trump administration seeks to dismantle federal fuel economy standards and has blocked the state’s ability to strengthen its greenhouse gas emissions rules for cars.

“At a time when the Trump administration is driving up harmful emissions and driving up costs for drivers, this is a tool that California has, to cut costs and clean up the air,” said Bill Magavern, policy directory at the advocacy group Coalition for Clean Air . “It doesn’t require any approval from the federal government.”

The commission estimates that once the rule is in full effect, drivers will save $153 over the life of their tires, after accounting for the higher cost of the more efficient wheels, which add about $26 per set. By 2035, the rule would reduce yearly gasoline demand by the equivalent of one to two months of one California refinery’s annual production.

As for carbon dioxide emissions, it would be the equivalent, annually, of taking 400,000 cars off the road, the commission said.

Many members of the public expressed support in a public hearing Wednesday. But some said low rolling resistance tires are less safe and don’t last as long.

In response to similar feedback, the commission already included new grip standards in its proposal and produced a study that found tire efficiency does not affect lifespan. It also relaxed efficiency requirements for long-lasting tires.

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People who race and collect cars and buy ultra high-performance tires for other reasons are also not pleased.

“As part of California car culture, enthusiasts who take vehicles to the track and enjoy a variety of higher-grip, lower-treadwear options would be disproportionately impacted,” wrote commenter Tommy Wong. Motor sport and trade publications are panning the rule.

As for tire manufacturers and dealers, the industry is split. Michelin, Discount Tire and EV-tire maker Enso are on board with the rule, but Goodyear, Yokohama and the California Tire Dealers Association are pushing back, arguing that the efficient tires would cost more than agency estimates.

Consumer Reports and the Consumer Federation of America said the agency’s cost estimates were “well-grounded” and that the rule was a “much needed response to the affordability crisis.”

Energy commission staffer Ken Rider stressed that people probably won’t notice much of a difference if the rule is enacted because so many cars on the road already use these tires.

“There is a significant number of popular replacement tires that already meet [the requirements] that are safe, long-lasting, and competitively priced,” Rider said. “They are made across a variety of manufacturers, across a variety of vehicle shapes and sizes.”

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A spokesperson for the commission said staff is considering more revisions to the proposal, which could lead to another round of public comment. Once the rule is final, it must be voted on by the commission.