Trump administration approves California company’s plan to pipe water out of the Mojave Desert

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- The company Cadiz Inc. has been trying for years to pipe water out of the Mojave Desert for sale. The Trump administration approved a plan to use a former oil and gas pipeline to transport water.
- Environmental advocates and leaders of Native tribes criticized the decision by the Bureau of Land Management, saying it threatens natural springs and wildlife habitat in the desert.
The company Cadiz Inc. has been trying for years to pump groundwater in the Mojave Desert and ship it to thirsty cities in California. Now, the Trump administration has signed off on part of its plan: converting an oil and gas pipeline to transport water across the desert.
The federal Bureau of Land Management released documents Thursday saying the company’s plan to repurpose 162 miles of the pipeline to transport water “will not significantly affect” the environment.
“We’re excited to achieve this pivotal milestone. After decades of planning and environmental review, the project has now reached the construction stage,” said Susan Kennedy, chair and CEO of Cadiz.
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Environmental advocates and leaders of Native tribes, who have been fighting the project, criticized the decision.
“This groundwater mining proposal would drain the desert and rob the Mojave of its rare springs and wildlife habitat,” said Chance Wilcox, California desert associate director of the National Parks Conservation Assn. “It’s indefensible that the Trump administration would once again try to revive the pointless Cadiz project, by defying decades of scientific warnings and refusing to conduct an environmental review of the groundwater mining.”
The application for the federal authorization was filed by the Fenner Gap Mutual Water Company. The documents say the company plans to build seven pump stations, three of them located on federal land managed by the agency.
The 30-inch steel pipeline runs underground from Cadiz’s desert property, near the town of Amboy, northward to the town of Mojave.
The Bureau of Land Management said in its authorization that repurposing the pipeline for water “would comply with all applicable statutes and regulations.” The agency said it has “reasonably determined that the impacts of groundwater withdrawal associated with Cadiz’s groundwater extraction project are outside the scope of analysis.”
Cadiz’s attempts to export water from its property 200 miles east of Los Angeles have drawn controversy for decades.
In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that requires the project to undergo scientific study and gain approval from the State Lands Commission before it can take water from the Mojave and sell it to California cities.