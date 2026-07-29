Big Bear bald eagle Jackie leaves intensive care but remains ‘very sick’

Jackie, pictured in 2024 on her Big Bear nest, was moved out of intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center. The bald eagle was rescued in critical condition nearly two weeks ago and experts still don’t know what’s behind her illness.

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Jackie, half of Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle couple, has been moved out of intensive care, an encouraging sign for the raptor who was rescued in critical condition earlier this month.

In a Wednesday social media post announcing the development, the Ojai Raptor Center stressed that Jackie “remains a very sick patient” and continues to receive intensive treatment in a regular hospital care unit. While in the previous unit, the 14-year-old bird required oxygen therapy.

“This is an encouraging step forward, but it does not mean she is out of danger,” according to the center, which has treated and sought to diagnose Jackie since she was transferred there on July 18.

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When Jackie was rescued from the shore of Big Bear Lake, she was underweight and disheveled. Video footage taken shortly before her capture showed her sparring with two younger eagles, but exams revealed no wounds or broken bones.

The Ojai center’s recent post did not include updates on what might be causing her symptoms, including severe anemia. Experts have ruled out lead toxicity and swallowed objects, but a diagnosis remains elusive.

While in treatment, Jackie received a life-saving blood transfusion from a donor eagle. On Saturday, she suffered a setback when her blood values dropped again, but she’s been on the mend since.

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The center doesn’t refer to its patient as Jackie, but as “26-519,” noting in another post that regulations prohibit it from publicly referring to its charges by names. However, it’s become widely accepted that they’re caring for the famed bird.

Jackie and longtime mate Shadow rose to celeb status through a livestream of their nest that draws thousands of viewers. While Jackie’s health saga unfolds, fans have wondered — and worried — what will become of the pair.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit that runs the nest livestream, acknowledged in a Wednesday social media post that they don’t know what’s next. After Jackie’s departure, Shadow was spotted on a perch tree with a subadult eagle, who may be a female that briefly fought with Jackie.

“We are all concerned and curious about what the future holds for Shadow, only he knows,” the nonprofit wrote. “We can say that Shadow is loyal to his nest, territory and Jackie. He may decide to hold out for the long term, he may find a new mate, or he may even leave the Big Bear area. We can only observe, hope for the best and see what the outcome is.”

The nonprofit said that the plan is to release Jackie back to her home turf if and when she’s healthy and able to hunt and protect herself.

If the two eagles go separate ways, it would be the end of an era for the couple that formed in 2018 when Shadow pushed out Jackie’s former mate.

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This nesting season, the pair raised two eaglets — Sandy and Luna — who successfully fledged. Neither youngster has been seen on the nonprofit’s two cameras since Thursday.

“Though we cannot say for certain, it does look like they may have left the area on their great journey,” the nonprofit said, wishing them “a safe and successful life.”

