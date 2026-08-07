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Climate & Environment

Celebrity bald eagle Jackie’s anemia worsens: ‘We wish we had better news’

Jackie, a bald eagle
Jackie, one half of Big Bear’s famed bald eagle couple, remains in intensive care, receiving oxygen therapy and supportive treatment, according to the Ojai Raptor Center.
(Friends of Big Bear Valley)
Lila Seidman.
By Lila Seidman
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Fans of celebrity bald eagle Jackie are again grappling with troubling news about her health, the latest downturn in an uneven recovery since her rescue near Big Bear Lake last month.

On Friday, the Ojai Raptor Center where Jackie is being cared for announced her blood values had fallen again, indicating her anemia had worsened.

Her packed cell volume — which measures the percentage of red blood cells in the bloodstream — fell below 10%, the center said in an Instagram post. Ideally, it would be above 30%.

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She remains in intensive care, receiving oxygen therapy and supportive treatment, the center said.

When a bald eagle was found in need, an incredible team came together to ensure it received the care it deserved. A special thank you to @fobbv.official and @sanbernardinocountyfire for their assistance and support. We are especially grateful to @sandimasraptorrescue, the LA County Parks San Dimas Raptor Rescue Team, for responding, safely capturing, and transporting the eagle to a specialized rehabilitation center, where care is now underway.

California

Famed Big Bear eagle Jackie remains ‘very sick’ as malady remains a mystery

Veterinarians continue extensive testing to diagnose famed Big Bear bald eagle Jackie, who remains anemic and sick with a still unknown condition.

“We know how deeply many of you care about this eagle, and we understand how difficult it is to receive an update like this,” Chris Eksteen, the center’s executive director, said in the post. “We wish we had better news to share.”

Jackie and her mate Shadow were propelled to celebrity status via a popular livestream of their nest high up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake. Thousands of fans, who over the years have watched the couple bond and raise chicks — including two this season — are now rooting for Jackie to return home.

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The Ojai Raptor Center began treating the 14-year-old eagle shortly after she was found weak and unable to fly in mid-July after sparring with younger eagles.

In an earlier update, Eksteen said the fighting likely left her grounded, but is not believed to be the cause of her symptoms. Tests revealed she had severe anemia, prompting a life-saving blood transfusion from another eagle.

“What we are seeing suggests that she has been unwell for some time before she was found,” he said in an Instagram post.

When a bald eagle was found in need, an incredible team came together to ensure it received the care it deserved. A special thank you to @fobbv.official and @sanbernardinocountyfire for their assistance and support. We are especially grateful to @sandimasraptorrescue, the LA County Parks San Dimas Raptor Rescue Team, for responding, safely capturing, and transporting the eagle to a specialized rehabilitation center, where care is now underway.

Climate & Environment

Rescued eagle Jackie battles anemia, inflammation. ‘It’s too early to predict the outcome’

Rescued Big Bear eagle Jackie has anemia and kidney inflammation, and remains in critical condition. However, she is eating and even fighting with care staff, according to an educational nonprofit.

Despite extensive testing and bloodwork, experts still have not figured out exactly what’s causing her symptoms.

Eksteen said a recent contrast CT scan and bone marrow biopsy “have provided our veterinary team with important new information” but added the picture remains incomplete.

“Our team is continuing to interpret these findings alongside some additional specialized testing, which also includes further heavy metal testing that remains pending,” he said.

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Recovery could take weeks, if not months. In the meantime, many fans are wondering what will become of the life Jackie left behind in Big Bear — including her mate of eight years.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that livestreams the eagles’ nest, acknowledged it’s impossible to know what the future holds. Shadow, who is 12, could find a new mate or even leave the Big Bear area entirely.

“We can only observe, hope for the best and see what the outcome is,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook.

In a Thursday update, the nonprofit said Shadow flew through habitat early that morning and landed on a favorite perch tree. He looked out over the lake for about 45 minutes.

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Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

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