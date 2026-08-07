Celebrity bald eagle Jackie’s anemia worsens: ‘We wish we had better news’

Jackie, one half of Big Bear’s famed bald eagle couple, remains in intensive care, receiving oxygen therapy and supportive treatment, according to the Ojai Raptor Center.

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Fans of celebrity bald eagle Jackie are again grappling with troubling news about her health, the latest downturn in an uneven recovery since her rescue near Big Bear Lake last month.

On Friday, the Ojai Raptor Center where Jackie is being cared for announced her blood values had fallen again, indicating her anemia had worsened.

Her packed cell volume — which measures the percentage of red blood cells in the bloodstream — fell below 10%, the center said in an Instagram post. Ideally, it would be above 30%.

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She remains in intensive care, receiving oxygen therapy and supportive treatment, the center said.

“We know how deeply many of you care about this eagle, and we understand how difficult it is to receive an update like this,” Chris Eksteen, the center’s executive director, said in the post. “We wish we had better news to share.”

Jackie and her mate Shadow were propelled to celebrity status via a popular livestream of their nest high up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake. Thousands of fans, who over the years have watched the couple bond and raise chicks — including two this season — are now rooting for Jackie to return home.

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The Ojai Raptor Center began treating the 14-year-old eagle shortly after she was found weak and unable to fly in mid-July after sparring with younger eagles.

In an earlier update, Eksteen said the fighting likely left her grounded, but is not believed to be the cause of her symptoms. Tests revealed she had severe anemia , prompting a life-saving blood transfusion from another eagle.

“What we are seeing suggests that she has been unwell for some time before she was found,” he said in an Instagram post.

Despite extensive testing and bloodwork, experts still have not figured out exactly what’s causing her symptoms.

Eksteen said a recent contrast CT scan and bone marrow biopsy “have provided our veterinary team with important new information” but added the picture remains incomplete.

“Our team is continuing to interpret these findings alongside some additional specialized testing, which also includes further heavy metal testing that remains pending,” he said.

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Recovery could take weeks, if not months. In the meantime, many fans are wondering what will become of the life Jackie left behind in Big Bear — including her mate of eight years.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that livestreams the eagles’ nest, acknowledged it’s impossible to know what the future holds. Shadow, who is 12, could find a new mate or even leave the Big Bear area entirely.

“We can only observe, hope for the best and see what the outcome is,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook .

In a Thursday update, the nonprofit said Shadow flew through habitat early that morning and landed on a favorite perch tree. He looked out over the lake for about 45 minutes.