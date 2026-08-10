With Big Bear bald eagle Jackie gone, we want to hear what she meant to you
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Jackie has been more than a bald eagle. She’s has been a reality star, a devoted mother and very particular about where sticks should go in her Big Bear nest — all captured on a popular livestream that has drawn legions of fans to watch her and her mate, Shadow.
Now, Jackie is gone. Rescued from the shore of Big Bear Lake in mid-July, she was being cared for at the Ojai Raptor Center. Despite extensive testing, experts there weren’t sure what was behind her illness.
The Ojai Raptor Center reported a dip in Big Bear bald eagle Jackie’s blood values, leaving the livestream star in intensive care as experts work to find a cause.
Are you a Jackie superfan? We want to hear how Jackie and her eagle family have touched you.
Fill out the form, and your response may be featured in an upcoming post.