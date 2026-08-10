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Jackie, arguably the world’s most famous bald eagle, dies after mysterious illness
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Climate & Environment

With Big Bear bald eagle Jackie gone, we want to hear what she meant to you

The eagle Jackie is critically ill. As she undergoes treatment, we want to hear from those she has touched. Photo 2024.
Jackie, pictured in 2024, is critically ill and in unstable condition. As she undergoes treatment, we want to hear from those she has touched.
(Friends of Big Bear Valley)
Lila Seidman.
By Lila Seidman
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Jackie has been more than a bald eagle. She’s has been a reality star, a devoted mother and very particular about where sticks should go in her Big Bear nest — all captured on a popular livestream that has drawn legions of fans to watch her and her mate, Shadow.

Now, Jackie is gone. Rescued from the shore of Big Bear Lake in mid-July, she was being cared for at the Ojai Raptor Center. Despite extensive testing, experts there weren’t sure what was behind her illness.

Jackie continues to be alert, perching, eating both assisted and on her own. Jackie is on many medications, and they say that may inhibit her desire to eat on her own. Her energy is improving and she is still being feisty with the staff, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam.

Climate & Environment

Celebrity bald eagle Jackie’s anemia worsens: ‘We wish we had better news’

The Ojai Raptor Center reported a dip in Big Bear bald eagle Jackie’s blood values, leaving the livestream star in intensive care as experts work to find a cause.

Are you a Jackie superfan? We want to hear how Jackie and her eagle family have touched you.

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Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

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