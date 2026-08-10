With Big Bear bald eagle Jackie gone, we want to hear what she meant to you

Jackie, pictured in 2024, is critically ill and in unstable condition. As she undergoes treatment, we want to hear from those she has touched.

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Jackie has been more than a bald eagle. She’s has been a reality star, a devoted mother and very particular about where sticks should go in her Big Bear nest — all captured on a popular livestream that has drawn legions of fans to watch her and her mate, Shadow.

Now, Jackie is gone. Rescued from the shore of Big Bear Lake in mid-July, she was being cared for at the Ojai Raptor Center. Despite extensive testing, experts there weren’t sure what was behind her illness.

Are you a Jackie superfan? We want to hear how Jackie and her eagle family have touched you.

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