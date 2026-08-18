Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Climate & Environment

This clumsy green beetle is buzzing all over L.A. It might just crash into your face

A figeater beetle feasts on a fig tree.
Figeater beetles feast on figs at 24th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles in August 2024.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Lila Seidman.
By Lila Seidman
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Whiz! Bang! Pow!

It’s not ’60s-era Batman, it’s a large metallic-green beetle. And it’s heading straight for your face.

Parts of Los Angeles are abuzz with hordes of figeater beetles, also known as green fruit beetles or Cotinis mutabilis. About an inch long, they’re hard to miss — and are known for careening into unsuspecting bystanders.

That’s not typical behavior for insects, according to Megan Barkdull, assistant curator of entomology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Advertisement

“I think a lot of the reason why they’re so clumsy is because they’re so large and they’re flying with these relatively small wings, so it’s pretty hard for them to kind of control that flight trajectory and avoid bumping into you,” Barkdull said.

There’s a common misconception that the beetles are blind. But their eyes function just fine, she added.

VIDEO | 01:33
What are all those green beetles?
Advertisement

August is peak season for the bugs in L.A., she said, citing data from iNaturalist, a citizen science app. Sightings begin around June and ramp up in July before slowly tapering down through the fall.

Part of the scarab family, the beetle has an apt name: they munch on soft-skinned fruits such as figs and grapes.

They appear to be thriving, and not just in the City of Angels. In recent years, they’ve expanded their range. In 2009, they were first spotted in Utah. Three years later, they were found in Colorado. Southern California is firmly within their native range, but Barkdull believes their population size here has likely increased.

What’s behind the beetlemania? Barkdull pointed to a combination of factors driven by us: humans. We have created compost piles, where beetle larvae often feed. We irrigate our lawns and other greenery, which is a boon to the beetles because they need moist landscapes. We plant fruit trees, which provide the insects with sustenance. Climate change is also believed to be making more areas hospitable for them.

Though the beetles snack on fruits we might also desire, they’re generally not considered pests, said Karey Windbiel-Rojas, an associate director with the University of California’s statewide integrated pest management program.

That’s because they generally chow down on decaying fruit. Their larvae, called grubs, often feast on the organic matter in compost.

Advertisement

“They do have a role in the ecosystem,” Windbiel-Rojas said. “They help break down decaying matter.”

(Fun facts: the grubs can grow to the size of a pinky finger. They’re so hefty and their legs are so small that they flip over and crawl on their backs.)

A new study from Caltech explores the remarkable way a SoCal beetle infiltrates the colonies of the ant that runs the show in the Angeles National Forest - and what it can tell us about interdependent relationships in nature.

Climate & Environment

A SoCal beetle that poses as an ant may have answered a key question about evolution

A new study from Caltech explores the remarkable way a SoCal beetle infiltrates the colonies of the ant that runs the show in the Angeles National Forest — and what it can tell us about interdependent relationships in nature.

People often mistake figeater beetles for Japanese beetles, which are a major pest, Windbiel-Rojas said. Also members of the scarab family, they consume the leaves of crops and ornamental plants. There aren’t many of those critters in the Golden State and, when they’re found, officials seek to eradicate them.

If a figeater beetle ends up in your house, Windbiel-Rojas recommends gently putting it back outside. Smashing it would be an icky mess and pesticides are not the way to go, she said.

She has some recent experience. On a trip to UC Irvine for orientation with her son, one flew into her long, curly hair. It was tricky, but she extricated it.

Then, during lunch indoors, one made a beeline for her salad. The entomologist caught it with her hand.

Advertisement

“I showed these girls who were like, ‘What is that? Oh my god! Oh my god!’ And I said, ‘It’s just a little beetle. They don’t bite. They’re not really pests.’ And I said, ‘You want to see?’ And they mostly didn’t.”

She let it out and earned an ovation.

More to Read

Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaWildlife & PetsThe Latest

Toward a more sustainable California

Get Boiling Point, our newsletter exploring climate change, energy and the environment, and become part of the conversation — and the solution.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Is ‘Disaster Insurance For All’ The Solution For California? Candidate Jane Kim Thinks So.

    Kim, an attorney and former San Francisco supervisor, is running against State Sen. Benjamin Allen for the role of running California’s long-beleaguered Department of Insurance. In this episode she talks to Rebuilding L.A. host Kate Cagle about why she should get the job.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.
Advertisement
Advertisement